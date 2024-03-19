Fast company logo
Why Sphere Entertainment, Meow Wolf, Dice, and Netflix are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in live events and experiences for 2024.

The most innovative companies in live events and experiences for 2024

BY Christopher Zara2 minute read

Four years after the pandemic forced in-person events to shut down around the world, it’s not enough anymore to simply declare that they’re back. Now more than ever, audiences need convincing. While it’s true that pent-up demand helped drive a surge in live events once COVID restrictions began to lift, event producers in our post-pandemic world of 2024 are still grappling with the same-old question of how to coax consumers off their sofas when they have access to so much stimulation on their screens at home. 

One answer that emerged this year is maximalism. The 10 most innovative companies on our live events and experiences list for 2024 truly run the gamut, but one through line is their unapologetic embrace of the philosophy that more is more. 

Whether it’s a giant exosphere offering “4-D” entertainment in the middle of the Nevada desert (Sphere), a touring pop star whose center of gravity can have a measurable impact on local economies (Taylor Swift Productions), a women’s volleyball team that gave 110% to break global attendance records (University of Nebraska), a psychedelic art exhibition inside of a former Bed Bath & Beyond (Meow Wolf), or a Broadway show so over-the-top that it literally couldn’t fit the orchestra seats (Korins Studio), the companies on our list proved that audiences will never get tired of IRL experiences that deliver something they’ve never experienced before. 

That’s why we’re especially excited about our live events category this year—and 10 companies that went above and beyond to keep pushing this space forward.  

1. Sphere Entertainment

For dazzling audiences, even by Vegas standards

2. Taylor Swift Productions

For reimagining concerts, movies, and the economic synergy between the two

3. Dice

For helping fans find someone to go to live events with

4. University of Nebraska

For holding the biggest-ever women’s sporting event in America’s heartland

5. Vivid Seats

For building a better ticket marketplace with lots of spare parts

6. Korins Studio

For turning one of Broadway’s largest theaters into a nightclub

7. Tiffany & Co.

For turning a store into an experience

8. Meow Wolf

For turning a Bed Bath & Beyond into something truly beyond

9. Netflix

For giving beloved movie theaters a second chance on both coasts

10. Rally

For opening a museum where everyone can own a piece of the artifacts

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

