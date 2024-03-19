Fast company logo
Vivid Seats is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in events and live experiences.

This ticket marketplace uses digital games to push people to real-world events

BY Christopher Zara1 minute read

To keep the post-COVID momentum going in live events, perhaps no company turned over more stones in 2023 than Vivid Seats. The company integrates an event ticket marketplace with mobile gaming through its app’s Game Center. The feature lets users earn tokens that can be applied toward future ticket purchases by playing daily games. Game players can also win giveaways for big live events such as Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. In the process, Game Center users are also more likely to buy tickets, purchasing them at a 36% higher rate than nonusers. The feature attracted more than 175,000 users in its first few months.

To build it, Vivid Seats leaned on insights from its fantasy sports app, which it launched after scooping up the betting platform Betcha in 2021 as part of what has turned out to be an aggressive acquisition and diversification strategy. In 2023, that continued with the acquisition of Vegas.com (an entertainment marketplace and online travel agency focused on the casino capital) and the Tokyo-based ticket platform Wavedash (Japan’s largest secondary ticketing marketplace). The Vivid Seats platform brought in a record $1 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2023.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

