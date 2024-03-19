This college football powerhouse sets records when women spike the ball

How does a volleyball team that represents a public research university steeped in football culture within a so-called flyover state end up setting the world record for attendance at a women’s sports event? A passion for volleyball has been deeply embedded within the University of Nebraska ’s culture for decades, so it was no fluke on August 30 when more than 92,000 fans packed Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium to watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers sweep the University of Nebraska at Omaha, breaking the previous record of 91,648 set by a soccer game in Barcelona.

In the months-long ramp-up to what was dubbed “Volleyball Day in Nebraska,” hundreds of staffers at the Nebraska Athletic Department worked overtime to retrofit the giant football stadium for volleyball. That included covering the field in decking, building out a stage, and adding the equipment for a postgame concert featuring country artist Scotty McCreery. There was even a pregame flyover of F-16 fighter jets. The outdoor doubleheader, a first for volleyball, sold out in 48 hours, with fans scooping up 82,900 seated tickets.

Months before the first serve, the university set its sights on breaking the world attendance record—which was ultimately announced to cheering fans during the first half of the match.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.