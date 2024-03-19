Thanks to a stunning redesign, you can now finally have breakfast at Tiffany’s

New Yorkers are especially protective of their city landmarks, so when Tiffany & Co. announced that it would renovate and expand its flagship building on Fifth Avenue—made famous by Audrey Hepburn and a Danish in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s—naturally not everyone embraced the announcement. But four years, 10 floors, and an estimated $500 million later, the redesigned store has become a cultural experience.

Appropriately dubbed The Landmark, it includes custom artwork from the likes of Damien Hirst, immersive displays, a dedicated museum and exhibition spaces, and a stunning spiral staircase that seems to go on forever. A sleek, three-story glass extension was added to the top of the building with help from architectural firm OMA, while the newly opened Blue Box Café by Daniel Boulud lets visitors partake of the title of the 1961 classic movie and 1990s pop song.

Tiffany & Co.’s first renovation and preservation effort in its building’s 80-year history pulled off something nearly impossible: retaining the historic identity of an iconic space while also reimagining it for the future of shopping—a vital challenge for luxury brands, particularly along midtown Manhattan’s all-important retail corridor. So far, so good: Foot traffic on Fifth Avenue increased almost 18% in November as the holiday season began, a reversal from the same time last year when traffic was down.

Tiffany, meanwhile, has emerged as parent company LVMH’s largest contributor of growth since the French conglomerate acquired it in 2021. According to HSBC, Tiffany sales are expected to hit more than $8 billion by 2025, up from $5.55 billion in 2022. Following the success of the flagship’s relaunch, LVMH has said that it plans to remodel all of Tiffany’s more than 300 locations.