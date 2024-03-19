How Taylor Swift upended the business of concerts, music, and movies in a single year

Taylor Swift Productions is No. 15 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Anywhere you look in the entertainment ecosystem, Taylor Swift is dominant.

Her career-spanning Eras Tour surpassed $1 billion in revenue in December, and it’s just getting started internationally. Aided by her strategy of rerecording her masters, she accounted for 1.3% of all songs streamed in the U.S. last year and sold more than 1 million vinyl copies of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) after its November release. She took home Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, and her next album is imminent. And her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, upended Hollywood.

Not only did Eras become an instant concert movie, available in cinemas a mere seven months after the tour began, but Swift, whose business interests are incorporated as Taylor Swift Productions, struck a groundbreaking distribution agreement with AMC Theatres after negotiations with the major film studios broke down.