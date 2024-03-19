This collectibles company runs a museum where visitors own the exhibits

It’s not easy to open a museum in the cultural capital of the world that offers something truly different, but collectibles company Rally did just that in June 2023 with the opening of the Rally Museum located in Manhattan’s SoHo district. It’s the only museum where visitors can own a little piece of anything on display—an eclectic lot that includes Michael Jordan’s first Chicago Bulls jersey, an original Porsche Speedster, and a 60-million-year-old triceratops skull.

Rally allows investors to buy and sell equity in collectibles and even holds IPOs for each new item when it becomes available. The museum, free for visitors and open on weekends, is meant to be a physical counterpart to Rally’s online platform, which has grown to include some 450 rare items since the company was founded in 2016.

The collection attracts about 400 to 600 visitors each weekend, Rally says, and also hosts private events for charities, corporate off-sites, and product launches. For Rally, the real gains come from converting visitors into new users (a process eased by on-site QR codes) and occasional offers for big-ticket purchases, like an original sealed iPod, which recently sold for $29,000 and netted a 16% return for investors. Meanwhile, the Rally platform has been growing consistently. As of late 2023, it held some $40 million assets under management, more than double what it held in 2021.

