This streaming leader restored two theaters for posterity and screenings

When the world’s largest streaming service starts operating physical movie theaters, skeptical eyes are sure to roll, but Netflix went above and beyond its own self-interest in 2023 by renovating and reopening two beloved cinemas on opposite ends of the country. In New York, it transformed the Paris, a small art-house midtown Manhattan theater and the borough’s last surviving single-screen cinema. Netflix rescued the venue from closure in 2019 and more recently gave it a major technical upgrade complete with a new Dolby Atmos sound system, culminating in a grand reopening in September.

Out west, Netflix went even bigger: spending $70 million to restore the ostentatious Egyptian Theatre, a Hollywood landmark that dates back to the silent era. Working with nonprofit partner American Cinematheque, Netflix meticulously restored the venue’s aging decorative fixtures, from the famous neon sign to the Egyptian-necklace-inspired sunburst design on the ceiling of the auditorium.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has positioned these theater renovations as a way to “give back to the industry that’s given so much to us.” But there is also a bottom-line benefit for the leading streamer, which needs physical theaters for its Oscar contenders that drive viewership. Netflix screened its 2023 awards hopefuls in both theaters. Bradley Cooper’s Maestro enjoyed a run at the Paris in December, and David Fincher’s The Killer wowed crowds at the newly reopened Egyptian. The former proved so popular that it returned for additional screenings even after it became available to stream.

