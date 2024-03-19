This art installation group took a former store way beyond beds and baths

How does an arts collective outdo itself after taking visitors through alternate dimensions in Santa Fe, a psychedelic entertainment complex in Las Vegas, and an inter-dimensional transportation hub in Denver? For Meow Wolf , the answer lay inside of a shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond in northeast Texas, which became the unlikely site of its fourth permanent installation—and perhaps its wildest yet. Built in collaboration with Meow Wolf’s 150 staff artists as well as 40 Texas locals, The Real Unreal , in a shopping mall in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, is 29,000-square-feet of mesmerizing stimuli, spanning 70 rooms.

The attraction, which presents an interactive story about an ordinary family living in an extraordinary suburban house, has been described by Texas Monthly as “Willy Wonka-esque.” It’s also the first installation to tie the themes of all of Meow Wolf’s past major installations together, meaning it contains plenty of Easter eggs for diehard fans. The progressive-minded Meow Wolf chose Texas for the installation in the hope that it can “be a force for good” as some of the state’s lawmakers shift toward the extreme right. Within two months of opening, the installation had received 150,000 visitors.

In addition to opening The Real Unreal, Meow Wolf achieved a new level of accessibility in 2023. It partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to make all four of its permanent installations Certified Autism Centers, making the events more welcoming for sensory-sensitive guests.

