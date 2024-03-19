This designer tore apart a Broadway theater in the name of love

Korins Studio reimagined what a Broadway show could look like with the immersive set for Here Lies Love, the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical about Imelda Marcos that radically transformed the floor plan and seating chart for one of Broadway’s largest theaters. For fans, it was an unparalleled experience, an homage to the karaoke culture of the Philippines where the musical is set. And for Korins, who has also designed sets for shows ranging from the Oscars to Hamilton, it was another opportunity to burnish the firm’s reputation as the place to turn to when a production calls for the impossible. “If you want a kitchen-sink set, there are other guys who do it better than me,” Korins told Fast Company in 2017.

In fact, he’d already wowed audiences a decade ago with the off-Broadway incarnation of Here Lies Love at the Public Theater, which took advantage of that venue’s smaller size to create a very intimate level of immersion.Before its transfer to Broadway, producers scouted some 50 venues, eventually settling on the spacious Broadway Theatre.

To create an immersive, interactive set, Korins and crew ripped out the orchestra seats, built a new floor, and constructed a deck, making room for 300 people to be part of the disco show within the show while keeping the rest of the theater intact for audience members who preferred to sit. The set design was bolstered by an innovative spatial-audio sound system from L-Acoustics. From the outset, Here Lies Love, like all Broadway shows, was a commercially risky venture, closing in November after 149 regular performances and earning its titular eulogy. But in addition to showcasing Korins Studio’s design, the show made history as Broadway’s first all-Filipino cast.

