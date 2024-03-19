This event discovery platform helps fans discover people to go with

The fragmented world of live events often leaves venues, artists, and fans operating in a vacuum. London startup Dice has been aiming for a more holistic approach with a focus not just on ticketing and event discovery, but also on providing valuable metrics for artists, developing relationships with venues, and even building a social-networking platform for fans. Ntsako Mokwena, the company’s global head of CRM, has said that the top reason people don’t go to live events—besides the ticket price—is because they don’t have anyone to go with. To that end, Dice launched a new feature in 2023 called Groups, which lets people connect, coordinate, and even buy tickets together—right within the app.

Group members can vote for which events they want to go to. The collaboration enhances Dice’s discovery feature, which already helps users plan nights out via personalized recommendations, ultimately driving more than 40% of its sales. Dice announced a $65 million funding round in August, which it plans to use for expansion in the U.S. and Europe. The company serves millions of fans, 55,000 artists, and more than 10,000 venues, festivals, and promoters across some 30 cities.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.