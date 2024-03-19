The most innovative companies in the EMEA region for 2024

Innovation thrives in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, where groundbreaking ideas transcend borders. South African internet-of-things company IoT.nxt developed a software that predicts power cuts before they occur. Originally designed to address local load shedding, it is now used worldwide, including by the European Space Agency. Optimization tool, Finout , which lets users understand and keep track of their bills, launched the world’s first end-to-end anomaly-detection service, assisting users in monitoring their cloud usage to use it efficiently.

As streaming services revolutionize media consumption—with the average consumer spending 20 hours a week listening to content or music—Saarey Music pioneers as the first service dedicated to South Asian classical music. Meanwhile, Danish audiobook and podcast app Podimo expanded its subscription base by 80% in the past year, developing a chatbot that helps users find new podcasts and opening a recording studio in Madrid for emerging creators.

Ecological sustainability is another pressing concern in the region. British company Gen Phoenix rescues leather and repurposes it into other textiles, creating a material comprised of 77% recycled components. Additionally, Atrium Ljungberg launched a 2.7-million-square-foot district made entirely of timber, pioneering environmentally conscious construction practices.

Healthcare has further benefited from technology, as AI company QuantHealth utilizes its models to rapidly recreate pharmaceutical trials. This approach significantly reduces both budgets and time frames in the development of new drugs. On the other hand, Ugandan insurance company Turaco offers accessible insurance policies that users can buy directly just by dialing a USSD code on their phones.