This startup is bringing affordable insurance to sub-Saharan Africa

In sub-Saharan Africa, only 2% of the people are insured, and 90% of people have no safety net in case of sickness or an accident. With insurance policies at an average price of $2, health and life insurance company Turaco offers on-demand loans so customers can handle their health journey on their own. In 2023, after receiving an underwriting license for Uganda, it partnered with the country’s second-largest telco, Airtel, to launch a hospital cash product with funeral benefits. By dialing a USSD code, customers can now buy insurance directly from their phone through Airtel’s mobile money platform.

Some 300,000 customers subscribed within days of the Turaco’s Uganda launch, with 20% subscribing to paid products. Turaco also makes the claims process easier by allowing customers to access and request forms via WhatsApp. Turaco turns around claims within three business days, compared to traditional insurers, which take weeks. Turaco currently insures 1.3 million people in Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda, and has paid out roughly $1 million in claims to 15,000 people. In September 2023, it acquired microinsurance company MicroEnsure Ghana to expand into that country as well.

