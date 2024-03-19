How the Saarey Music app is tailor made for Indian classic music fans

Based in London, Saarey Music is the first audio-streaming service oriented towards South Asian classical music, designed for the nuances of the genre. Spotify reported in September 2022 that over the previous two years, consumption of Indian classical music on the service had grown a staggering 500%. However, before Saarey Music, it was impossible to access the full array of pieces that the genre offers.

In 2023, the four-year-old service updated its tech and analytics stack, which enabled it to design an algorithm to start recommending “Raags for now” based on the user’s time of day, month, and season. (Raags are traditionally made to be listened to according to different seasons and times of day.) “Raags for now” quickly became the service’s top playlist among users. Saarey also now accepts artist submissions to the platform and even offers them services such as editing and mixing to release an album. Also in 2023, Saarey received a grant from Innovate UK to build a new feature that will allows users to be able to donate to their favorite artists while listening to them. The feature is expected to launch April 2024. In 2023, Saarey Music grew 70-fold to reach 500,000 monthly active users.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.