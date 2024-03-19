This Danish company is pouring $260 million into growing locally made podcasts in Europe and Latin America

Founded in Copenhagen in 2019, Podimo is a subscription-based podcasting and audiobook app with a footprint across Europe and Latin America. The company offers users two tiers of subscriptions—the higher-level one comes with unlimited audiobook hours—for access to locally made content in local languages. For the 300-plus creators on the platform, it offers tools and resources that allow them to focus on their craft rather than finding advertisers.

The company has been growing quickly: In 2022, it expanded to Finland and the Netherlands; in 2023, it moved into Mexico and the U.K., signing deals with leading U.K. production companies (Listen, Tortoise, What’s the Story Sounds) to release nearly two dozen original podcast series. It also opened a recording studio in Madrid to allow novice podcasters to professionalize their content. To help surface personalized content to users, the company began piloting a “Conversational Search” function in Denmark and Germany that lets users engage a chatbot to discover new podcasts.

The company ended 2023 by unveiling Reflect, a Spotify Wrapped-like feature that summarizes a user’s year in audio, while also offering a portrait of trends across Podimo’s base. (Among the findings: Germans and Danes listen to Erotica over the summer, while True Crime is losing ground in Finland and Norway.) Podimo says its average engagement per user is 20 hours per month, and its subscription base grew by 80% over the past year. In December, the company raised $48 million, led by the Danish Export and Investment Fund, bringing its total funding to more than $260 million.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.