IoT.nxt is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for 2024.

This South African company developed way to anticipate power outages before they happen

BY Andrea Hernandez

Loadshedding is a particular issue in South Africa, with national power cuts disrupting businesses and hampering communication services. To help telecom providers stay ahead of such events, the Internet of Things software company, IoT.nxt, introduced a new product in 2023 that uses predictive capabilities to anticipate power cuts events before they occur. Dubbed Powervail, it also offers clients insights into how to manage their battery and generator resources to prepare for such moments of unpredictable connectivity.

The product identifies larger network resource issues, providing insight into infrastructure issues more broadly. In 2023, IoT.nxt achieved 30% year-over-year revenue growth and delivered its services to a wide variety of customers, including retailer Shoprite, the European Space Agency, and state-owned Eskom, the largest electricity producer in Africa.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Andrea Paola Hernández is a contributor for Fast Company and reports on Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America categories for the annual list of Most Innovative Companies. You can connect with Andrea on LinkedIn or Twitter/X. More

