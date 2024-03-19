This South African company developed way to anticipate power outages before they happen

Loadshedding is a particular issue in South Africa, with national power cuts disrupting businesses and hampering communication services. To help telecom providers stay ahead of such events, the Internet of Things software company, IoT.nxt , introduced a new product in 2023 that uses predictive capabilities to anticipate power cuts events before they occur. Dubbed Powervail, it also offers clients insights into how to manage their battery and generator resources to prepare for such moments of unpredictable connectivity.

The product identifies larger network resource issues, providing insight into infrastructure issues more broadly. In 2023, IoT.nxt achieved 30% year-over-year revenue growth and delivered its services to a wide variety of customers, including retailer Shoprite, the European Space Agency, and state-owned Eskom, the largest electricity producer in Africa.

