This British startup upcycles unused leather into premium airline seats

To make its sustainable recycled leather, U.K.-based Gen Phoenix rescues leather offcuts destined for landfill and regenerates them into a premium material that’s used by brands in fashion, footwear, and mass transportation (car, rail, and airplane seats). The company’s technology breaks waste textiles down to the fiber level and uses recycled water to build them back up stronger than before, resulting in a premium and durable recycled material.

In 2023, the company developed a new recycled leather material that offers its partners the highest level of recycled content to date (77%). The new leather, which was developed with Coach and appeared in products that are part of the sub-brand Coachtopia, sold out within a few days. In 2023, Gen Phoenix also announced a commercial collaboration with shoemaker Dr. Martens (which also participated in an $18 million investment in Gen Phoenix).

Last year, Gen Phoenix saved 800 tonnes of leather waste going to landfills; and grew its business 25%, with annual revenues reaching $30 million.

