How Nigerian fintech Flutterwave is helping users with currency exchange

One of the major issues in Nigerian markets is the lack of access to foreign currency, which often forces people to rely on cash transactions in underground markets to access foreign services. Nigerian fintech Flutterwave now offers a solution that digitizes Nigeria’s exchange market and helps people do things like book a flight or pay a streaming subscription using their own currency.

Backed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the company launched Swap in September 2023, offering users access to foreign currency at competitive prices and safely from their phones. The Swap launch followed on the heels of the company’s Tuition product, which debuted in July and helps users pay tuition fees to educational institutions in their local currencies, within and outside Africa,

In 2023, Flutterwave also expanded and relaunched its remittance product, Send App, adding seven new countries—including the U.S. and Canada—where users can now transfer money. Currently more than 200 million people in Africa depend on remittances from family members who live abroad. Send has also reduced the transaction times from days to less than 24 hours, cutting wait times by 75%. Send App’s customer base grew 100% in the first half of 2023. The app currently works in more than 30 currencies, covering 34 countries in Africa alone.

