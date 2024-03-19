This UAE-based fintech wants to make it easier for small businesses to secure financing

Flow48 , a UAE-based fintech founded in 2022, helps small and midsize businesses secure up-front, revenue-based financing to fuel their growth at a time when equity-based investing is slowing. The company’s platform pulls data from a number of sources to quickly assess a company’s credit risk, reducing a months-long process to just 48 hours, and it offers electronic enrollment through seamless integrations with enterprise resource planning (ERP) providers, payment gateways, and e-commerce platforms.

Flow48 plans to use this platform to offer a full range of fintech products to SMEs in the coming years, and will emphasize investments in women- and minority-led companies. Last year, Flow48 completed a pilot of its platform involving 30 companies, with promising results. In December 2023, it raised $25 million in equity and debt in a pre-Series A funding round, with Endeavor Catalyst, 212, and TLG among the investors. Flow48 currently operates in the UAE and Jordan, and has plans to expand into South Africa in early 2024.

