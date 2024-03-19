Cloud services are expensive—this company keeps an eye on the growing tab

As companies rely on an increasing variety of cloud services to run their businesses, managing the usage of these services—and the costs associated with them—presents a headache. Tel Aviv-based Finout , which emerged out of stealth in 2022, offers a platform that gives companies a transparent view of their cloud service payments.

Called the MegaBill, it allows them to identify where they’re spending the most, forecast expenses, and detect waste—all through a custom dashboard. In March 2023, the company launched the world’s first end-to-end anomaly-detection service for cloud management, which lets users monitor real-time cost spikes and other unusual spending behavior across all the major cloud providers and various 3rd party SaaS services.

In June, it followed up by launching an AI-powered tool called Finout Cost Optimizer that can reduce AWS bills by up to 60% by identifying when a customer’s usage drops and selling the reserved capacity on the AWS marketplace. Over the past year, Finout has secured a wide array of customers, including SaaS company Wiz, Vibrant Health, Armis, and Forter.

