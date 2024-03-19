This Swedish company is building the world’s largest wooden city

Even in eco-conscious Sweden, there’s still significant work needed to make the construction sector more sustainable. In 2023, developer Atrium Ljungberg launched an ambitious effort—and a bold vision—for how city planners can transition new construction away from energy-intensive concrete: Stockholm Wood City, a 2.7-million-square-foot project made entirely of timber, comprising 2,000 homes and 7,000 office spaces.

Planned around a forthcoming subway stop, the 25-block, $1.4 billion district is set to start welcoming tenants in 2027 and will serve as both a model of eco-friendly construction and environmentally friendly city living. Atrium Ljungberg is already a leader in sustainable construction: It has developed its own social sustainability index, following 10 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and uses materials with a lower climate impact while making efficient use of resources to prevent waste. The firm is aiming to be climate-neutral by 2030 and expects to have halved its emissions from construction by 2025.

