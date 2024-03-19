How the National Women’s Soccer League became one of the hottest investments in sports

BY AJ Hess3 minute read

National Women’s Soccer League is No. 5 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

“Women’s sports is an historically under-invested asset class,” says Jessica Berman, commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Even so, she notes, investors are starting to put their money into the league, “and we’re just at the beginning of [our] growth.” Since Berman became commissioner of the NWSL in 2022, she’s been on a mission to elevate the league by commanding more for its teams. That starts with valuations. In the past, new NWSL team franchises were sold for roughly $5 million. But in 2023, the league auctioned off expansion rights in Boston and the Bay Area for $53 million apiece (bringing the league to 14 teams), with the new owners pledging to invest an overall $100 million and $125 million, respectively, into their teams. The 11-year-old Portland Thorns, meanwhile, sold for a record-breaking $63 million in January. And billionaire Ron Burkle recently agreed to sell San Diego Wave FC in a deal that values the team at $113 million. “We reset the enterprise value of our franchises by more than 10 times,” says Berman. These valuations mirror the league’s ballooning audience, which Berman calls the “rocket fuel for any professional sports league.” Last year, attendance for regular season games grew by 26% to 1.2 million people, while viewership of CBS broadcasts leapt 41%. Berman and the league used this growth to negotiate a landmark media-rights deal last fall that will see 118 NWSL games broadcast across CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video, and Scripps Sports each season for the next four years. (In 2023, only 30 games were broadcast nationally).

The deal, worth $240 million, is 40 times more valuable than the NWSL’s previous agreement and was designed to increase the league’s broadcast distribution and “discoverability,” Berman says. “We’ll be in a position to have consistent appointment viewing on these platforms,” she explains. “But just as importantly, people might flip on their TV and randomly stumble upon us while they’re channel surfing.” Berman has also been building up the league’s reputation as home to the world’s best players, an effort that’s involved tripling staff in some key areas. (Berman was employee number 18 in 2022). Julie Haddon, former marketing SVP of the National Football League, became the NWSL’s first-ever chief marketing officer in 2022. With her new 25-person department, she helped orchestrate the league’s “We Play Here” campaign last summer, timed to the World Cup and emphasizing the league as home to top global talent. (One-third of NWSL players participated in the tournament.) In 2023, the league also hired Lauren Lopez, former head of talent at The New York Times and the National Basketball Association, to lead a people and culture team responsible for onboarding new players and helping retiring ones find other professions. Berman sees these investments as key to recruiting even more world-class players—and global audiences along with them.

The NWSL’s core demographic is the youngest of any professional sport, and the league is leaning into this fandom at the team level. When Alyssa Thompson—the first NWSL player recruited out of high school—was unable to attend her prom last year because of a match for Angel City FC, her team coordinated a prom night theme for fans and players alike, creating an atmosphere you’d likely never find at a men’s sporting event. “This kind of community outreach and programming brings people to the table who might otherwise not be engaged in professional sports,” Berman argues. The NWSL stands in contrast to European soccer leagues, where women’s teams are subsidiaries of men’s. “That definitely comes with some cons: You look at the unlimited resources that you might be able to access when you’re embedded within the P&L of a men’s team,” says Berman. “But we are excited about being able to prove our investment thesis: With direct investment in our league, we can drive growth and returns.” The 2024 NWSL season kicked off on March 16th in the Kansas City Current’s new $117 million, soccer-specific CPKC Stadium—the world’s first women’s professional sports stadium.