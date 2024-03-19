How ProXR is helping to reduce the risk of hand injuries across multiple sports

What started in 2006 as a crusade to solve one of baseball’s biggest problems has evolved into an assault on traditional sports grips as we know them.

Backyard inventor Grady Phelan originally developed the ProXR—a bat with an angled knob that eliminates friction against a hitter’s bottom hand during their swing—to minimize injuries and incidences of thrown bats. Since then, he’s introduced the design to other “swing sports,” including hockey and the country’s fastest-growing sport, pickleball, giving the ProXR a potential market size of more than 60 million athletes in North America.

In January 2023, ProXR introduced The Switch, an attachment that can equip any metal bat with an angled ProXR knob, catering to youth and NCAA athletes. (The company has also introduced a similar concept—The Torch—for hockey sticks.) With superstars like New York Met Pete Alonso, multiple top pickleballers, and more adopting the ProXR, the design is on its way to being the new normal, though it still has to fight for approval by each sport’s governing body. Last winter, ProXR introduced its XRG-1 grip technology for golf, but it is still in the process of winning the USGA’s blessing for it to be officially sanctioned gear.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.