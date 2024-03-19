How RealResponse is helping to protect student athletes from abuse

In a world where every moment of everyone’s life seems to be broadcast to the world, anonymity is more important than ever. This is definitely true in college sports.

RealResponse is a secure digital platform where student athletes can anonymously report improper conduct through confidential two-way dialogue. Via text and surveys, college players can privately alert administrators to inappropriate behavior by coaches or teammates, incidents of discrimination, suspected gambling activity, and more.

Initially launched across college programs, RealResponse now has professional partnerships with MLB, the NWSL, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, USA Swimming, the Kansas City Chiefs, and more.

To date, the company has fielded nearly 10,000 original reports and has received nearly 1 million survey comments from student athletes. In 2023, WhatsApp integrated RealResponse, extending its anonymous reporting system to 2.7 billion potential users globally.