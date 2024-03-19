Fast company logo
RealResponse is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the sports category.

How RealResponse is helping to protect student athletes from abuse

BY Paul Mueller

In a world where every moment of everyone’s life seems to be broadcast to the world, anonymity is more important than ever. This is definitely true in college sports.

RealResponse is a secure digital platform where student athletes can anonymously report improper conduct through confidential two-way dialogue. Via text and surveys, college players can privately alert administrators to inappropriate behavior by coaches or teammates, incidents of discrimination, suspected gambling activity, and more.

Initially launched across college programs, RealResponse now has professional partnerships with MLB, the NWSL, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, USA Swimming, the Kansas City Chiefs, and more.

To date, the company has fielded nearly 10,000 original reports and has received nearly 1 million survey comments from student athletes. In 2023, WhatsApp integrated RealResponse, extending its anonymous reporting system to 2.7 billion potential users globally.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

A founding editor of The Players’ Tribune, Paul Mueller is a freelance writer and content strategist based in Florida. More

