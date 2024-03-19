How racing league SailGP is providing a more exciting (and sustainable) experience for fans

SailGP is a global professional racing league that features high-tech, 50-foot hydrofoiling catamarans. In 2023, the league introduced 5G-enabled race boats with POV cameras for livestreaming and AI-based athlete tracking so fans can stream live, high-definition video from each boat.

But the league’s greatest innovations in 2023 came in sustainability. SailGP further refined its centralized remote production studio for its 2023 season, decreasing onsite event staff to just 12 from its original crew of 125-plus, further reducing its carbon footprint. Its Impact League tracks the positive steps that teams take to reduce their carbon footprint and accelerate inclusivity. Each team is awarded points based on its fulfillment of predetermined sustainability criteria.

In 2023, through these initiatives, the league achieved an 83% reduction in freight emissions, a 13% reduction in on-water carbon footprint, and a 50% reduction in team energy consumption.

SailGP also delivered historic U.S. TV ratings, with one October broadcast averaging more than 1.6 million viewers, the largest audience for sailing in 30 years. Investors include actor Issa Rae, world champion heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder, a lineup of NFL stars led by DeAndre Hopkins, and serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.