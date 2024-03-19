How Sportradar is leveraging data to create new betting opportunities in sports

In 2023, Sportradar Group AG introduced Computer Vision, a new technology designed to enhance the sports viewing (and betting) experience. The program can process visual inputs from live sports and gather statistics at 100 times the speed of a human, with data available in milliseconds.

This introduction of real-time microdata to live broadcasts unlocks a new world of possibilities, including augmented streaming, which turns broadcasts into immersive experiences where viewers can see advanced game insights through augmented-reality overlays, effectively designing their own custom telecast. Its rapid data collection and instant integration also allow for tangible, meaningful betting insights in real-time, driving micro-betting forward across sports.

Founded in 2001, Sportradar covers close to 1 million events annually across 90-plus sports. Computer Vision was first released in February 2023 for table tennis, a top-five sport for betting globally, and the company added tennis in December; future targets include basketball and soccer. Sportradar revenue is projected to grow approximately 20% in 2023, to more than $950 million.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.