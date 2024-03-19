How Springbok Analytics is harnessing AI to help athletes recover from injury

Springbok Analytics has developed an AI-powered platform that converts two-dimensional MRI imaging into 3D muscle analysis. The technology uses AI to automate the creation of a personalized “digital twin” of a person’s muscular system, allowing trainers and physicians to view and understand muscles more clearly and provide a deeper understanding of the cause of—and the recovery from—injury.

Springbok specializes in lower-extremity assessments, but its technology can be applied to shoulder scans, particularly for rotator cuff injuries. Springbok has league-wide partnerships with the NBA and NFL and lists multiple professional leagues as its clients.

In December 2023, Springbok created the first-ever comprehensive muscle database for elite athletes, as well as more specialized sport- and position-specific databases that revealed unique athlete/muscle profiles based on sport, position, and level of play. These databases will be integrated early in the talent pipeline to support targeted player development, optimize performance and recovery, and promote longevity.

