How State Farm is redefining the way brands interact with consumers

The Kansas City Chiefs may have taken home the Lombardi Trophy in 2023, but State Farm won the Super Bowl. Skipping the typical costly TV ad, the company instead collaborated with TikTok mega-creator Khaby Lame on a pregame video challenging viewers to guess how many times State Farm Stadium—the host venue—would be mentioned during the game. The winner would win a cameo in one of Lame’s TikToks.

This unprecedented use of stadium naming rights and social-first marketing not only supercharged brand awareness throughout the game, with engaged fans literally waiting for someone—the announcers, a sideline reporter, a player—to say “State Farm Stadium,” it also netted more than 220 million views and generated more than 1 billion earned media impressions.

Later in the year, after Taylor Swift created a social media frenzy by appearing at new boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, State Farm saw another opportunity. The following week, Mama Kelce again made social media waves for sitting alongside a celebrity—Jake from State Farm—as the two cheered on Travis’s brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce.

By using these creative campaigns to mobilize audiences and bring fictional spokespeople to life, State Farm is leveraging sports to reinvent how brands interact with consumers.