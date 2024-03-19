This company is the reason your Sweetgreen salad could soon arrive by drone

Zipline is No. 36 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.
Founded in 2014, San Francisco-headquartered Zipline has become the world’s largest commercial drone delivery company, by doing good while reimagining how delivery can work.
The company built a reputation for safety and reliability delivering medical supplies, vaccines, and blood for transfusions to hard-to-reach parts of Rwanda, Ghana, and Nigeria. Its fleet of battery-powered, fixed-wing drones have logged 65 million miles, making more than 900,000 deliveries on four continents with no major incidents. Zipline has also made inroads in the United States, in part by dispatching prescriptions and medical supplies to patients of Utah’s Intermountain Health system, and as the first U.S. commercial drone deliveries, in 2021, for Walmart in and around Pea Ridge, Arkansas (near Walmart’s Bentonville headquarters).
But in 2023, the business really took wing. In September, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized Zipline to make commercial delivery “beyond visual line of sight,” an industry first. (In the U.S., even the most advanced long-range drone deliveries have required observers on the ground with eyes on the drone at all times, limiting delivery range). “This is the Holy Grail for drone delivery in the U.S.” says Kim Lear, Zipline’s head of new markets.
Key to Zipline’s certification is a proprietary on-board acoustic perception system. Though most drone companies use some kind of on-ground radar detection to prevent collisions, Zipline instead uses lightweight microphones as “ears” to help the drone detect and avoid other aircraft as far as two miles away, even in clouds. Zipline’s current drones drop deliveries via parachute, avoiding the complications of repeated landings and takeoffs. Its Platform 2 drones, expected to start making deliveries in the U.S. in 2024, will hover at a few hundred feet and release a smaller “droid” to quietly shuttle packages to the ground. This will allow operation in more constricted urban environments.
Cleveland Clinic, Michigan Medicine, Intermountain Health, and MultiCare Health System are signed up to use the system to deliver prescriptions and devices to patients across their networks. Sweetgreen is on board for salad delivery. In January 2024, Walmart expanded its partnership with Zipline and startup Wing to offer delivery in less than 30 minutes of items weighing up to about eight pounds, within a 10-mile radius of participating stores. Since the majority of all deliveries weigh less than 5 pounds, it could make a huge difference. “It’s [bonkers], the number of cars driving around with that size delivery,” says Lear. “If a drone can take those smaller, emergency packages, it can transform carbon emissions for local businesses.”
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.