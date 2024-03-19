This company is the reason your Sweetgreen salad could soon arrive by drone

Zipline is No. 36 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Founded in 2014, San Francisco-headquartered Zipline has become the world’s largest commercial drone delivery company, by doing good while reimagining how delivery can work.

The company built a reputation for safety and reliability delivering medical supplies, vaccines, and blood for transfusions to hard-to-reach parts of Rwanda, Ghana, and Nigeria. Its fleet of battery-powered, fixed-wing drones have logged 65 million miles, making more than 900,000 deliveries on four continents with no major incidents. Zipline has also made inroads in the United States, in part by dispatching prescriptions and medical supplies to patients of Utah’s Intermountain Health system, and as the first U.S. commercial drone deliveries, in 2021, for Walmart in and around Pea Ridge, Arkansas (near Walmart’s Bentonville headquarters).

But in 2023, the business really took wing. In September, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized Zipline to make commercial delivery “beyond visual line of sight,” an industry first. (In the U.S., even the most advanced long-range drone deliveries have required observers on the ground with eyes on the drone at all times, limiting delivery range). “This is the Holy Grail for drone delivery in the U.S.” says Kim Lear, Zipline’s head of new markets.