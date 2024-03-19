Fast company logo
A.P. Møller-Maersk Group is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the transportation category.

How the world’s largest shipping company is cutting emissions with green fuels

BY Adam Bluestein

Shipping accounts for about 3% of global carbon emissions. A.P. Møller-Maersk Group, the world’s largest shipping company, aims to change that by transporting at least 25% of its ocean cargo using green fuels.

In September 2023, the first large container ship in its new green fleet—designed to run on biomethanol and built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and MAN Energy Solutions—arrived in Copenhagen’s harbor for its naming ceremony. Nearly 400 yards long, with capacity to carry 16,200 standard container units, the Laura Maersk is the first large cargo ship to run on methanol.

But it is just the first of 25 methanol-enabled cargo vessels that the shipper has on order. When all are put in service and running on green methanol, it could cut an estimated 2.3 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

