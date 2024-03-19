How Beta Technologies has taken the lead in electric aircraft

In the much hyped and highly capitalized race to make commercially viable electric aircraft, South Burlington, Vermont-based Beta is emerging as a clear leader. In August 2023, its fixed-wing Alia aircraft received G-1 certification basis from the Federal Aviation Administration laying out a clear path to certification very similar to that of a conventional winged aircraft .

In October, Beta made the first delivery of a manned electric aircraft to the U.S. Department of Defense, flying 2,000-plus miles from Vermont to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, with stops to charge using the company’s own infrastructure. This was the third 1,500-plus mile mission that Beta has completed. The Air Force is testing the Alia in its first piloted deployment of an electric aircraft.

Also in October, Beta opened a nearly 200,000-square-foot factory in Vermont, the largest net-zero-emission manufacturing plant east of the Mississippi River. The company, which is also developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has raised more than $800 million from Fidelity, TPG’s Rise Climate Fund, and Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, and says it has orders for about 600 aircraft from Air New Zealand, Helijet, United Parcel Service (UPS), United Therapeutics, and others.

