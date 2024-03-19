Fast company logo
Verge Motorcycles is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the transportation category.

These flashy EV super bikes can hit a top speed of 124 mph

BY Adam Bluestein

In 2023, Finnish-Estonian company Verge Motorcycles began delivery of its TS Ultra EV “super bikes” in Europe. With a design worthy of James Bond, the bikes feature a patented hubless rear wheel, with the engine built into the rim. The batteries sit where the gas tank of a conventional motorcycle would be, creating more space for batteries (resulting in longer range) and a more stable ride.

The bike, which also comes in TS Pro and basic models, has 200 hp, a top speed of 124 mph and 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. The battery, with a charging time of 25 minutes, has a range of up to 233 miles and will work with the Tesla charging network.

The company is now taking U.S. preorders for the bikes, which cost about $30,000, for 2024 delivery, including a special “California Edition” in poppy orange.  

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Adam Bluestein writes for Fast Company about people and companies at the forefront of innovation in business and technology, life sciences and medicine, food, and culture. His work has also appeared in Fortune, Bloomberg Businessweek, Men's Journal, and Proto More

