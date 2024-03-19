How UVeye is harnessing AI to automate vehicle inspections

New Jersey-based computer-vision company UVeye, which uses AI to automate vehicle inspections, raised $100 million in new funding in 2023, adding to a total cache of $200 million.

In March 2023, it introduced the Apollo system, which scans vehicle interiors, records audio of the engine, and captures onboard diagnostic data, guiding users through the inspection process and integrating data to create a comprehensive vehicle report.

Founded in 2016, the company has 200-plus vehicle-inspection systems deployed at U.S. dealerships and CarMax used-vehicle locations. Using AI and machine learning, it has a 96% accuracy rate in detecting issues like rust, tire tread warnings, broken exhausts, and leaks. Dealerships using the UVeye inspection system report a $25 to $30 increase in revenue per repair order, with a significant 15% increase in tire sales—thanks to the UVeyes’s tire-inspection technology.

