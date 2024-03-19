How this company is helping the aviation industry convert to hydrogen fuel

Hydrogen, which can be produced from renewable sources and emits nothing more than warm air and water vapor, has long been the fuel of the future. But it became a bit more real as an alternative aviation fuel with Universal Hydrogen’s successful March 2023 test flights of a regional Dash-8 turboprop plane converted to run on the element. The batteries needed to power EV flight are still much too heavy for anything but small aircraft. And “sustainable” aviation fuels only reduce the use of petroleum. Hydrogen could eliminate it.

To make the switch easy, Universal’s first product is a conversion kit for existing regional aircraft. This consists of a fuel-cell electric powertrain that replaces the existing turboprop engines. Modular hydrogen capsules are transported from green hydrogen production sites to the airport and loaded directly into the aircraft.

The company has raised some $100 million to date, from Airbus, General Electric, American Airlines, JetBlue and Toyota, among others. In November, it signed an agreement with Japan Airlines to collaborate on developing conversion kits for its regional planes.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.