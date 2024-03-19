How Pittsburgh International Airport is contributing to the community

We often underestimate the impact of airports as businesses and employers. While in the midst of a $1.39 billion renovation funded without relying on state or local taxes, Pittsburgh International Airport is working to polish its reputation as an employer and community builder.

In September 2023, it opened a new on-site childcare center for airport employees—with space for 61 children and pricing at 20% below the regional market rate. It has also worked with the region’s local mass-transit agency to increase the number of public buses serving the airport from farther reaches of the community.

The airport used the ongoing construction as an opportunity, launching PIT2Work, an innovative five-week on-site training program in construction trades, which has an 86% completion rate, with 83% of graduates pursuing careers in trades—and many going right into jobs on the airport site.

The airport and the construction of the new terminal together provide 14,300 jobs in the community and $2.5 billion in economic activity.