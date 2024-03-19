Fast company logo
InCharge Energy is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the transportation category.

How InCharge Energy is expanding the EV charging infrastructure

BY Adam Bluestein1 minute read

Founded in 2018, Richmond, Virginia-based InCharge aims to be a one-stop shop for companies and organizations looking to electrify their vehicle fleets. Charging stations are central to that.

In 2023, InCharge launched a trio of new “bidirectional” DC fast chargers, which give users the option to charge vehicle batteries—or use them as a power source that can supply electricity to buildings or other vehicles, helping relieve strain on the electric grid during peak times or providing backup during a power outage. (Proposed legislation in California would require new EVs sold in California as of 2027 to have bidirectional charging capability).

Last year, InCharge (which is majority controlled by Swiss automation giant ABB) worked with Sysco, United Parcel Service, and PepsiCo to develop and install EV charging infrastructure at their major depots, and with vehicle manufacturers such as Chevy, Nissan, and Navistar to electrify their dealership networks. With the Moreno Valley Unified School District, it helped deploy the largest electric school bus fleet in California.

The company, which employs 150 people, expects to install more than 3,000 customer charging stations in 2023.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

