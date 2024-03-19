How Fluid Truck is making commercial vehicle rental more efficient

Fluid Truck makes commercial vehicles—box trucks, cargo vans, and one of the largest fleets of medium-duty commercial EVs—available to rent instantly via its app, removing rental lines and the costly burdens of vehicle ownership. It takes only a few minutes to download the Fluid Truck app, locate a nearby vehicle, check reviews, and rent it at any time, day or night.

In July 2023, the company launched its Fluid Truck Renew program, which lets commercial vehicle owners make their existing fleets available for short-term rentals. The company says that renting, rather than reselling through traditional channels, helps to maximize vehicle life span.

In May 2023, Fluid partnered with Lyft, providing it with electric Ford Transit vehicles for collecting its scooters and e-bikes in select markets. IKEA also launched a partnership with the company, which provided a flexible fleet of EVs for last-mile delivery, helping meet a 100% zero-emission goal for these deliveries by 2025.

