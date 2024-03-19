Why Alstom may hold the key to hydrogen-powered commercial rail service

French firm Alstom, a $5.1 billion-market-cap manufacturer of high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, supports rail-transit networks at 250 sites across 40 countries. From mid-June until the end of September 2023, it completed a successful demonstration run of the first hydrogen-powered train in commercial operation in North America.

The Coradia iLint connected riders traveling between Quebec City and the city of Baie-Saint-Paul, a 56-mile trip into in the heart of the UNESCO-listed Charlevoix Biosphere Reserve along the St. Lawrence River. Carrying more than 10,000 passengers on 130 trips through the summer, the train—which emits only water vapor—saved more than 2,220 gallons of diesel and averted 22 tons of direct CO2 emissions.

There are about 27,000 diesel locomotives in North America, emitting an estimated 35 million tons of CO2 annually. While this was a relatively short route, it was an important proof of hydrogen’s viability, which could be key to greener rail transportation in the future. Alstom, which will determine next steps in 2024, asserted that it had “laid the foundation of a comprehensive, safe, and efficient H2 ecosystem” with the project.

