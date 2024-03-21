It’s not just cars: Everything from aircraft to cargo ships is getting in on the post-fossil-fuel future

No matter how many new Rivians and Teslas hit the road, some 95% of the world’s energy for transportation still comes from fossil fuels. Transportation accounts for about 30% of global energy use and is responsible for approximately one-quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. But there is no one-size-fits-all solution for decarbonizing the transportation sector. From an engineering perspective, trucks, planes, trains, and ships present wildly different challenges. Fortunately, a diverse array of solutions is emerging—and many of them appear on Fast Company’s 2024 list of the Most Innovative Companies in transportation .

Batteries remain the best option for electrifying larger automobiles and present an opportunity for decarbonization at scale. Trucks—everything from SUVs to heavy-duty commercial vehicles—account for 60% of total U.S. transportation emissions. But the next big opportunity is not only in electrifying these vehicles, but also in reducing the size of the national fleet. Fluid Truck, for example, offers EVs on demand for commercial deliveries, while InCharge brings resilient charging solutions up to enterprise scale.

For aircraft (9% of U.S. transportation emissions), electrification may play a role—but only in critical niches. “There’s any number of edge cases for batteries,” says Peter Barrett, a founder and general partner at Palo Alto venture firm Playground Global, such as “air taxis in a city, something to carry four people and fly for 30 minutes at a time.” Vermont-based Beta Technologies has made significant progress toward commercial certification of its fixed-wing, five-passenger EV for such short-haul flights, delivering a test vehicle to the U.S. Air Force. It has also built a net-zero-emissions factory to fill orders from customers including Air New Zealand, Helijet, UPS, and United Therapeutics once the company obtains FAA certification.

For larger planes and longer flights, Barrett counsels, hydrogen is key. In 2023, Playground portfolio company Universal Hydrogen flew a successful demo of its modular fuel-cell powertrain that can be used to retrofit regional turboprop planes. “Where you have existing airframes,” he notes, “hydrogen and fuel cells can give you four times the range and half the weight of batteries.”