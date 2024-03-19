GuideGeek is the travel chatbot that you’ll actually want to use

What makes GuideGeek stand out among competing travel chatbots is its accessibility. Instead of having to download a new app or rely on Matador’s website, travelers can message GuideGeek via WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, making it a useful tool not just in the travel planning and booking stages, but also on the go—the tech version of texting a local friend for a quick list of recommendations. With 98% accuracy, it skillfully answers questions big (a week-long itinerary in London with kids, for example) or small, like a list of popular coffee shops in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

After a year of explosive growth—650% month over month between April and July of 2023—GuideGeek already has hundreds of thousands of active participants and is on track to hit 1 million users before April. GuideGeek is also free, doesn’t include ads, and doesn’t sell user data; instead Matador is monetizing its AI technology via white-label partnerships with tourism bureaus and destination marketing organizations (DMOs). It currently has over a dozen of such clients and expects that number to grow tenfold this year.

