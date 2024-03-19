This global tour operator is tallying up the carbon toll of our travels

Australia-based tour operator Intrepid Travel , which offers more than 1,150 small-group trips across the globe, is the world’s largest travel company with B Corp certification.

The company has long championed responsible travel: It has committed to near-term science-based climate targets, and has funneled more than $10 million to travel partners through its nonprofit Intrepid Foundation.

In 2023, it brought climate transparency to the industry through a new carbon-labeling initiative. Working with Ndevr Environmental, an Australia-based advisory firm, Intrepid broke down its trips into six emitter categories: accommodations, transport, activities, dining, waste, and its own office operations. From there, Ndevr provided CO2-e (carbon dioxide equivalent) emission estimates on a country level based on such factors as miles traveled or a hotel’s star rating.

After calculating the total carbon emissions produced by each trip on 500 of its top itineraries, Intrepid highlighted the results on its website. The CO2-e number is front and center on each trip itinerary, empowering travelers to make environmentally informed decisions about their vacations. Intrepid also remains committed to developing lower-carbon itineraries.