This company wants to take the pain out of booking travel—wherever you are

BY Stirling Kelso2 minute read

Hopper is No. 29 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Amid a sea of nearly identical websites from online travel giants, Hopper stands out by offering booking tools with a twist. The mobile-first platform, which covers everything from flights and hotels to car and home rentals, offers such user-friendly features as airfare predictions and real-time price monitoring. It also has add-on services, including price freezing, the option to cancel or change reservations at any time, and rebooking help in the case of a delay or cancellation. Once an upstart, the Montreal-based company’s app has been downloaded more than 100 million times, and 70% of its customers are Gen Z and millennials. Hopper is now bringing its tech to other travel companies that want to upgrade their offerings. After an initial partnership with Capital One, which invested $96 million in the company in 2022, Hopper has been signing on customers to its new business line, Hopper Technology Solutions (HTS). It operates flight booking portals for Nubank (Brazil’s largest digital bank), Australia’s Commonwealth Bank, and Uber U.K.

For other customers, it delivers more tailored services. Air Canada customers, for example, can add Hopper’s Cancel for Any Reason option to all fares including nonrefundable ones, offering unprecedented flexibility for a major airline website. The feature, which is AI-backed and dynamically priced, gives travelers peace of mind—and because Hopper takes on the financial risk, the airline also benefits. In 2023, Hopper paid out more than $45 million through these fintech add-ons. “Extending our offerings to the airline’s direct booking channels also gives us reach to a new, broader audience than Hopper’s core demographic,” says Dakota Smith, Hopper cofounder and president. HTS currently reaches more than 100 million consumers globally and already accounts for more than 60% of the company’s revenue; HTS products generate more than $3 billion in incremental annual booking volume. Overall, Hopper sells several billion worth of travel and travel fintech every year; its 2023 revenue was up 30 times from 2019. (The company, however, is still working toward profitability and cut 30% of its staff in October in an effort to trim costs). Smith says the next few years will be dedicated to developing the company’s HTS relationships. Still, execs have their eye on new industry categories, such as travel experiences. They’ve also regularly put Hopper Trees, its built-in reforestation program, front and center on the app, along with tips for traveling more sustainably. “We continue to challenge other companies to make travel more sustainable without requiring customers to opt in and pay extra for carbon offsets,” says Frederic Lalonde, Hopper cofounder and CEO. “The future of our industry depends on it.”