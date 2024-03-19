This company protects travelers, wherever they may venture

Global Rescue provides security, medical evacuation, and crisis management services for business and leisure travelers, which it accomplishes thanks to a team of critical care paramedics, physicians, nurses, and military special operations veterans. Its clients include government entities and large companies alike, ranging from NASA and the U.S. Postal Service to National Geographic and Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider.

In 2023, Global Rescue added impactful features to its Global Rescue Intelligence Delivery system (GRID), the world’s only crisis-management platform and companion app. (Memberships start at $139 for a seven-day trip; annual memberships with unlimited trips start at $359). The GRID 2.0 control center now provides near-to-real-time global event updates, ranging from alerts about civil unrest and natural disasters to disease-related developments, customized to impacted travelers’ needs.

It also allows travelers to check into a location and share it with Global Rescue, as well as family members and employers. The platform also has an emergency button that alerts a Global Rescue Operations Center, which immediately starts working on the case at hand.

More than 150 companies have used Global Rescue’s GRID 2.0 system; in the past 18 months, the system has distributed nearly 2 million alerts and the platform was used to coordinate evacuations from war-torn Ukraine and amid the civil unrest in Sudan, among other emergencies.