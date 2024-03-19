Wanna tour the McLaren Racing headquarters? This travel site could take you there

Unlike flights, hotels, and rental cars, more than 70% of travel experience bookings, such as tours and activities, are made offline. Since its founding in 2009, GetYourGuide has aimed to change that with its network of 20,000-plus travel partners, ranging from Disney to the Vatican, that offer over 110,000 travel experiences—all bookable online.

In 2023, it overhauled its premiere product, Originals, to offer the kind of highly exclusive experiences that are usually the purview of high-end travel agents. After working closely with its travel partners, GetYourGuide now allows travelers to book such excursions as a tour of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia at dusk, a Mediterranean cruise with a sailing champion, and a first-ever tour inside the home of McLaren Racing. (This last experience had a waitlist of 15,000 travelers within weeks of its launch).

GetYourGuide also worked with its travel partners to alleviate crowding at popular destinations by getting travelers off the beaten path. It highlighted up-and-coming cities and eased the burden on popular destinations by creating tours that avoided heavily trafficked areas or funneled travelers through major sites at off-peak hours.

These efforts helped GetYourGuide reach the milestone of more than 135 million tickets sold, and achieve profitability in the third quarter of 2023.