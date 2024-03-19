How Delta is rolling out fast and free Wi-Fi to its entire fleet

Delta Air Lines started 2023 by announcing that it was giving fliers what they have long craved: fast, free, and reliable inflight Wi-Fi. The company partnered with T-Mobile to offer the service to members of its SkyMiles Loyalty Program, regardless of their mobile carrier.

The airline spent the past year rolling out the technology to its nearly 1,000 planes, one by one. Each aircraft has unique specifications, requiring Delta’s TechOps team to work on them individually—all without interrupting scheduled flights. (JetBlue offers free Wi-Fi on its flights, but its fleet is one-third the size of Delta’s and it flies nine airplane models compared with Delta’s nearly two dozen.)

Once the Wi-Fi hardware, from Viasat or Hughes (replacing the Gogo systems Delta previously relied on), is installed, Delta coordinates communication with satellites at a level that ensures the connection is fast and reliable at 30,000 feet, 500 miles per hour, and as passengers move about the aircraft. Delta expects to spend $1 billion on this installation effort.

By the end of 2023, some 600 planes, nearly the entire domestic fleet, offered the service. Delta is now rolling out the technology to its wide-body, long-haul planes and, through a partnership with another provider, is outfitting smaller regional jets. That project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.