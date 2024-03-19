How the Professional Association of Diving Instructors is baking ocean conservation into its dive centers

The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) is a global diving organization committed to promoting ocean conservation. It has 128,000 PADI professionals in 184 countries, 6,600 PADI dive centers and resorts, and it issues upwards of 1 million diving certifications annually.

Although many of its members are interested in marine preservation, a recent study of diving enthusiasts commissioned by PADI and Green Fins, the United Nations’ ocean conservation management program, discovered that 85% of respondents find it difficult to find and identify sustainable diving operators.

In response, on Earth Day 2023, PADI launched a new accreditation called PADI Eco Centers, which recognizes and elevates environmentally committed dive operators around the world. Accreditation is free but the qualifications—all of which align with PADI’s pillars of ocean conservation, industry sustainability, and community—are rigorous.

Dive centers are required to take part in PADI non-profit AWARE’s Adopt the Blue program, which knits together ocean conservation sites across the planet, and they have to become Green Fins members, adhering to the organization’s stringent environmental guidelines. Qualifying dive centers also must independently achieve a “threshold of conservation achievement”—proof that they’re not just passively supporting sustainability but engaging in hands-on efforts. This could mean they teach AWARE courses, run citizen science projects, or host regular beach cleanups, among other initiatives.