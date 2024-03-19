Fast company logo
For helping travelers make sense of all their points and miles, Point.me is one of the most innovative travel companies of 2024.

This booking site helps travelers figure out how to turn their points and miles into airplane tickets

BY Stirling Kelso1 minute read

People are passionate about collecting credit card points, but a staggering number—an estimated $30 billion worth—go unused each year. Point.me, which launched in 2022, is a search engine and concierge service that makes a dent in that figure thanks to a first-of-its-kind travel rewards tool that looks for flights across 33 loyalty programs on more than 150 airlines.

Users, who pay between $5 for a point.me day pass to $260 for the annual concierge service, are then presented with their real-time reward options in a simple and clean format. Side-by-side comparisons of the search results include which credit card points can be transferred to which airlines.

Point.me is also white labeling its product for partners in the financial space. Its first such partnership is with Bilt Rewards loyalty program for renters. Bilt customers are now able to access a version of point.me within the Bilt Rewards app and run a search for the best opportunities with airline partners.

In September 2023, point.me completed a $10 million Series A fundraising round led by Thayer Ventures and PAR Capital. Since its launch, point.me has surpassed 1.5 million users and 10 million searches.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

