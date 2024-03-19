Why Vail Resorts wants you to rent—not own—your ski gear

Vail Resorts, which owns and operates a network of 41 ski resorts around the globe, turned the ski industry on its head 15 years ago when it launched its Epic Pass, a season-long pass that gave users unlimited ski days at all of its resorts. The pass, which now has several tiers, has became an industry standard, forcing other resorts to band together to offer similarly sweeping access to their slopes.

In 2023, Vail applied the Epic Pass membership model to a new category for the first time: ski gear. Launched in December and available through Vail’s My Epic app, the company’s new My Epic Gear program aims to provide the benefits of gear ownership but with more choices and without the hassle of checked luggage. Skiers can choose name-brand, high-quality gear at the beginning of a season, and it will be available on their ski days, fully tuned, via free in-resort delivery or slope-side pickup and drop-off.

The company even added 3D boot-fit scanning technology to the My Epic app to help ensure the perfect fit remotely. Membership costs $50 and rentals are $55 a day, $45 for children ages 3 through 12. (Similar gear packages can cost as much as $75 at mountain base rental shops). The program is being piloted at four resorts this 2023–24 ski season. Vail plans to roll it out to 12 mountains next season, with a cap of 80,000 members initially.

The company also embarked on an ambitious overhaul of the technology behind its lift passes. In the past, skiers received plastic, RFID-embedded passes via mail or from ticket windows at the mountain base. Vail now allows people to buy online, activate them, and store them on their phone in the My Epic app.