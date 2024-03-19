The most innovative travel, leisure, and hospitality companies in 2024

This year, the winners’ inspiring ideas, concepts, and solutions serve an increasingly connected and more sophisticated traveler. At the top of the list is repeat winner Hopper, now the third-largest online travel agency in North America. Its new business line, Hopper Technology Solutions, runs booking portals for partners such as Capital One, Air Canada, and Uber U.K., enabling customers to use Hopper’s popular travel booking tools—flight price prediction and freezing options or the ability to cancel for any reason—in-house. Point.Me is also helping travelers make smarter and more informed bookings with points. The search engine and concierge service scans for flights across 33 loyalty programs on more than 150 airlines and presents real-time reward options in a simple and clean format.

As travelers’ concerns grow over the industry’s contributions to global warming, Intrepid Travel and PADI are making it easier for people to make climate-conscientious decisions. Intrepid has a new carbon-labeling initiative; the company highlights the total carbon emissions produced by each trip on 500 of its top itineraries. And in response to divers who want to prioritize marine conservation when booking a holiday, PADI launched a new accreditation called PADI Eco Centers, which recognizes environmentally committed dive operators who pass rigorous qualifications.

Travel publication Matador Network stood out among numerous AI-related candidates for GuideGeek, a user-friendly chatbot that people can easily tap for planning or on-the-go travel advice via WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Travelers can now use GuideGeek (as well as anything else on the World Wide Web) on Delta, which—to the tune of $1 billion—rolled out free, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi on all of its airplanes.

Staying connected is also at the heart of Global Rescue’s mission. The medical evacuation and security services company, which counts the U.S. Postal Service and NASA as clients, launched a new real-time crisis management app that delivers customized regional risk reports and—should you find yourself in the middle of a hurricane or war-torn country—has an emergency button which alerts a Global Rescue’s operations center to your situation.