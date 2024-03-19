YouTube TV grew 48% last year thanks to its NFL deal and these other smart plays

YouTube is No. 7 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

In 2023, YouTube made good on its stated mission to become “the first global TV station.”

YouTube TV, the company’s streaming, cord-cutting alternative to cable, grew 48% from the prior year, with a 92% retention rate.

Driving this growth was YouTube’s $2 billion purchase of NFL Sunday Ticket residential streaming rights, which drew sports fans looking to stream out-of-market football games in a uniquely YouTube way: The company introduced the ability to watch up to four livestreams simultaneously, reduced latency so that fans can seamlessly watch games and chat on social media, and introduced its own live chat. Sunday Ticket “allowed us to, really, for the first time anywhere, create that 360 fan experience,” says YouTube CEO Neal Mohan. “From exclusive live games to all of the commentary, highlights, and player-led content, like the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast. Consumers want it all in one place.”