This free, ad-supported streamer is snapping up former paid service exclusives

Tubi , the free ad-supported streaming network, has evolved from a sideshow to the center of the streaming world. While every other streamer is now a late-in-the-game believer in advertising—as Wall Street demands profits, not just subscriber growth—Tubi has started to upend the way the streaming business works. Its high-profile competitors started with expensive original programming but are now embracing older library shows, cheap reality content, and advertising tiers as they grapple with churn and unwieldy cost structures. Tubi, by contrast, always understood that free streaming with ads would find an audience and is now evolving to go upmarket as it grows.

The service library of 200,000 movies and TV episodes continues to grow as rivals sell it shows to boost their revenue.. In January 2023, Tubi added another 2,000 hours of Warner Bros. Discovery shows such as Westworld. It also has its own slate of more than 200 originals informed by the channels its audience has embraced. These series include its Black Noir Cinema program’s Cinnamon and Murder City. Tubi has grown its subscribers to 74 million monthly active users as of September 2023, up from 64 million just seven months earlier. And in perhaps the best validation of its approach, Fox, which acquired Tubi for $440 million in 2020, reportedly turned down a $2 billion acquisition offer, according to reports in February 2023.

